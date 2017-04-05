Hail falls on area early, but worse weather looms for late morning, early afternoon

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton Pause

2:15 Columbus man speaks about son killed in Ticknor Drive shooting

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

4:27 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald