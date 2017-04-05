Around Town: Night hike, CSU Book Sale, Blood Donors Needed

Finding Your Stories
Hosted by nationally-known storyteller, Carol Cain 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will help participants uncover the stories of memorable people and places in their lives. Held at CSU’s Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center. Cost is $49/person and registration can be made online at columbus.augusoft.net.
Red Cross needs O negative and AB blood donors
The American Red Cross is issuing a call for type O negative and AB blood donors to make an appointment to give after the severe winter weather recently hit parts of the country. The storms caused about 250 Red Cross blood drives to cancel in March, resulting in more than 8,500 uncollected blood donations. Type O negative blood and type AB plasma are two of the most-in-demand blood products by hospitals. Eligible donors can learn more, find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Easter Shoe Charity Dance
The Controllers’ Civic and Social Club Inc. will hold its Annual Easter Shoe Charity Dance 8 p.m. Friday. The event will take place at the Howard Johnson Inn & Suites, 1011 Veterans Parkway. Cost is a donation of $15 which includes dinner. Attire is casual. Proceeds go toward the purchase of Easter shoes for the Head Start Children in Columbus, Phenix City and six surrounding counties in Georgia and Alabama. Contact Cleveland Harrell at 706-249-0984 for more information.
Stars in the Park
An evening with Clint Black Saturday at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Montgomery, Ala. This is an outdoor event (rain or shine). Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. No coolers, umbrellas, animals or outside alcohol. Tickets are $30 per person and free for active Duty Military with I.D. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-841-4273. Tickets at the gate will be $36. Go to https://asf.net/ for additional information.
Book Sale
CSU’s annual book sale will be held Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the RiverPark Campus Library. Items for sale include sheet music and scores as well as CDs, LPs, 45s and 78s. All items have been donated by members of the community. Prices 25 cents to $3. Limited parking on Broadway--please use the RiverCenter parking garage. For additional information, call 706-507-8675.
Group Night Hike
Hosted by the Pine Mountain Trail Association, an overnight hike is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Saturday evening. This is a 4.3 moderate mile hike on the Dowdell Knob Trailhead. Bring your own dinner for an 8:15 p.m. picnic supper. Visit www.pinemountaintrail.org for more info.
First Friday in Americus
Come out and experience the city’s art, music, food, wares and crafts at the “First Friday” in Americus, Ga.-a downtown-wide open house. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with most shops and businesses staying open until 8 p.m. when the After Dark festivities begin. There will be local artwork on display throughout downtown. Visitors to the Mobile Glass Blowing Studios will be able to listen to live music, watch live glass blowing and participate in a silent auction. There will be activities for the children and the historic Rylander Theatre will be hosting their High Society Gala. Attendees can also take advantage of great shopping deals downtown-offering discounts, samples, tastings, giveaways and more. The event is to help cultivate downtown Americus’ economic and cultural enrichment by providing a platform for entertainment and social engagement to the general public on a regular basis. For additional info, call 229-924-4411 ext. 235.
Fort Benning Field Day
The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the 4th Annual Fort Benning Field Day for exceptional children in the tri-community area Friday. Activities will begin at 9:30 a.m. on York and Stewart-Watson fields and the Smith Fitness Center on Eckel. There will be more than 1,200 competitors from Fort Benning schools, home-school families and Chattahoochee, Harris, Lee, Muscogee and Russell counties. The event is free and open to the public. For more information about participating or attending, call 706-545-6811.
Comments