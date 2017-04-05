Widow of Columbus promoter J.B. Johnson starts mentoring program in his memory

James “J.B.” Johnson, the Columbus promoter who died last year from kidney failure, always dreamed of starting an organization to mentor young black males in the community.
Now, 14 months after his untimely death, Johnson’s wife, Tashema, is making his dream a reality. She recently launched an organization called “JBelieves in You” in his memory.
“Our goal is to reach males from the ages of 12 years and older to focus on self-respect, mentorship, goal-setting and life-skill incentives,” she said. “It was just a dream of my husband’s to work with young men so that they wouldn’t go astray and to grab them at a certain age so we could mold them and help them as much as we could.”
On Tuesday night, Tashema made her first public appearance on behalf of the nonprofit, sharing the mission at a Young Professionals meeting held at the CIRCA Craft Cocktails lounge on Front Avenue.
Earlier in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, she said the nonprofit is already registered as a 501.c3 and has a board of directors.
Johnson, 37, died from kidney failure on Feb. 19, 2016. At the time, he was preparing for a kidney transplant, his wife said.
Professionally, he was one of the biggest music promoters in town, bringing big-name performers such as Mary J. Blige and Keith Sweat to the Columbus Civic Center.
A 1997 graduate of Carver High School, Johnson started his music career playing on the high school drumline. At 19, he started Jaybee’s Supershop, a car detail business at the corner of Linwood Blvd and 10th Ave. He later launched Jaybee’s SuperShop Entertainment,
For 10 years, Johnson co-hosted a hip hop radio show on Foxie 105 called Mr. Supershop. He also owned a food trailer business called “Love @ First Bite.”
Tashema, who now has breast cancer, said she’s beating the disease and continuing her husband’s legacy. In addition to her own beauty salon and real estate business, she still operates many of the businesses that he left behind. Their 19-year-old son runs the food trailer business.
Tashema said Johnson battled diabetes and heart disease before dying of kidney failure. It’s a “Triple Threat” affecting many in the community, she said, and she wants to organize a 5K walk for health awareness. The nonprofit also plans to hold a Men’s Empowerment event to inspire young men to reach their full potential. Board members will be seeking grants and sponsorships to carry out the mission, she said.
“I’m definitely not a man, but I have some powerful men that will be working with me to achieve this goal,” she said. “We want to help mentor individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds; reach them at different crossroads of their lives and guide them.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
