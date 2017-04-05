Expect wind gusts after storm moves through Chattahoochee Valley

The last major front from a line of severe thunderstorms was expected to roll through Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley by midnight Wednesday, a weather official said.
Although much of Georgia including Columbus remained under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Thursday, most of the severe weather from the thunderstorm was centered north of Columbus in Troup and Meriwether counties and south of Atlanta, said Bob Jeswald, chief meteorologist for WRBL TV-3.
“I don’t think it appears to be that bad but we are still under a tornado watch,” Jeswald said late Wednesday. “We’ve got to keep an eye farther north.”
The severe weather was part of a line of thunderstorms moving east from Birmingham and Wetumpka through East Central Alabama. It would create severe weather in the Columbus area, starting about 10 p.m. and ending about midnight. The last part of the front will move through the south end of the city before heading to Americus and the Sumter County region.
“That is it,” Jeswald said. “There should be a lot of wind behind it.”
Robert Watkins of Georgia Power said Columbus had almost 30,000 people without power during Monday’s storm but only three on Wednesday. “So far today, the weather has not materialized into anything like Monday,” he said.
Crews were staged at the Kmart on Macon Road in case the city was hit with scattered downed power lines and outages. “Hopefully, there will be thunderstorms at most but we won’t have any widespread outages,” he said. “ We will be back watching and waiting to see if we need to move some resources around.”
Pat Biegler, director of Public Works for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said crews worked Tuesday night and Wednesday clearing the streets of about 250 down trees on the right-of-way from the Midland area in the north to Oakland Park in the south.
“They are gearing up again,” she said. “They are out clearing what they can and are going to be on standby for this evening. We will see what happens.”
On the streets, Biegler said the city had two calls for flooding and they were together in south Columbus from a partially blocked pipe. “Anytime we anticipate flooding , there are hot spots we visit,” she said. “ We had storm water guys working today. They will have checked out some places they are concerned about in anticipation.”
Biegler said four crews will be on standby overnight for possible problems related to the weather.
When the storm moves out, Jeswald said it will be followed by clear skies, gusty winds and noticeably lower temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A morning low of 44 degrees is expected Thursday with 20-30 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph. The high will be about 64 degrees.
“We are going to see lows in the 40s coming up Friday morning,” Jeswald said. “The wind is going to make it feel cooler.”
