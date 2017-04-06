Local

April 6, 2017 11:14 AM

Phenix City man dies after vehicle strikes tree

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

A 22-year-old Phenix City man was killed early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Brandon John Woodard, 22, died when the 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in which he was a passenger ran off the road and struck a tree around 12:25 a.m. Woodard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 23-year-old Phenix City man, is being treated for injuries, troopers said, but gave no further information.

The crash occurred about 7 miles west of Phenix City on Lee Road 240.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos