Phenix City man dies after vehicle strikes tree

A 22-year-old Phenix City man was killed early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Brandon John Woodard, 22, died when the 2003 Hyundai Tiburon in which he was a passenger ran off the road and struck a tree around 12:25 a.m. Woodard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The Hyundai’s driver, a 23-year-old Phenix City man, is being treated for injuries, troopers said, but gave no further information.
The crash occurred about 7 miles west of Phenix City on Lee Road 240.
