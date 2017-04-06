Local

April 6, 2017 11:26 AM

Earthquake hits Georgia while storms rage Wednesday

By Mike Owen

Georgia had an earthquake Wednesday night, while everyone was distracted by all the violent weather, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS records show that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake (very weak) struck around the Milledgeville area in middle Georgia at 9:38 p.m. A quake with that low of a magnitude would probably not be felt by humans, the USGS says.

The strongest earthquake in Georgia history was a magnitude 4.3 quake that struck Lincolnton, Ga., in August of 1974, according to earthquaketrack.com.

