Auburn breaking ground on new college of business building

Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business will break ground Friday at 2 p.m. for a second building that will house graduate programs and classroom and meeting spaces for undergraduate and graduate students.
A $15 million lead gift from 1982 alumnus Raymond J. Harbert will help fund the $40 million facility. The five-story building will feature nearly 100,000 square feet of classroom and meeting space. Lowder Hall will remain the administrative hub of the Harbert College.
