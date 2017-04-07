Job fair will have 24 businesses that are currently hiring

Twenty-four employers who are currently hiring will participate in a job fair Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to noon in Patrick Hall at Columbus Technical College.
The fair is open to Columbus Tech students as well as the general public, to mix and mingle with potential employers in healthcare, business, IT, insurance, and other areas. There will also be representatives from the armed services and other colleges for those who may want to apply or see about transferring credits and/or continuing their education.
“Having our industry and educational partners come on campus for this event is a huge opportunity for them, our students, and the general public,” said Career Services Coordinator Elaine Chester. “The mission of Columbus Technical College is to prepare its students for the workforce. What better way to do this than by giving them the chance to ‘sell themselves’ to employers that are hiring and possibly get a jump start on their future?”
Those who attend are encouraged to be prepared for on-the- spot interviews. They should have an up-to- date resume’ in hand and be dressed appropriately. For questions or interview opportunities, please contact Chester at echester@columbustech.edu or 706-649-1055.
Mike Owen
