Perdue, Isakson hail Trump’s decision to strike Syria

Georgia’s two United States senators issued statements late Thursday supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize missile strikes against Syria.
U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, both said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s reported atrocities against his people warranted the airstrikes.
“President Trump’s decision to strike the Assad regime’s air base where chemical weapons were deployed against the innocent people of Syria earlier this week sends a clear signal to the world that war crimes such as these will not be tolerated,” Isakson said. “I support the president’s swift and decisive action to punish this dictatorship for the atrocities committed.”
Perdue called Assad a “tyrant” whose chemical weapons attacks were “beyond inhumane.”
“This will not be tolerated,” Perdue said. “After six years of inaction by the Obama Administration, I am glad to see that President Trump is willing to stand up for these innocent victims and stop those responsible for this violence.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments