Police seek ‘person of interest’ in fatal hit-and-run

Columbus police are looking for a “person of interest” in the hit-and-run incident that killed Kassandra Hollinhead on March 4, according to police Cpl. Rosalyn Hall.
Hall sent out a notice saying the police are looking for Tyquandreshia “Ty” Shambria Williams, 20, who may have been driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima with an Alabama license plate 57CD296. Williams is wanted for questioning, Hall said.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call the police Traffic Division at 706-225-4040.
Hollinhead, 35, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on March 4 as she was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 10 p.m.
Jovonne Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. She has since been charged additionally with tampering with evidence and obstruction of law enforcement.
