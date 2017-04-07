Where to park for the Thunder in the Valley air show

There is plenty of parking available for the Thunder in the Valley Air Show this weekend, but little of it is at the Columbus Airport.

Event coordinator Phaedra Childers said there are about 300 parking spots at $15 each at the airport. Parking is also available at the Wal-Mart on Airport Thruway for $15.

Parking is free at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center on Gentian Boulevard.

“The free shuttle rides from the Cunningham Center begin at 9 a.m.,” Childers said. “The gates open at 10 a.m.”

Thunder in the Valley is celebrating its 20th anniversary Saturday and Sunday. The air show began in 1997 as a local fly-in for aviation enthusiasts and has grown to become one of the largest outdoor family events in the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing in top performers from around the country with attendance usually around 10,000 each day.

The nonprofit air show is managed and operated by more than 300 volunteers and raises fund for youth organizations throughout the Chattahoochee. Childers said the 2016 show was one of the best in its history with $57,000 being given to help in the community.