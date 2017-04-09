Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Air Show

Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the Thunder in the Valley Airshow Saturday, April 8, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D