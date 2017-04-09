Easter sunrise service to held in Linwood Cemetery

An Easter sunrise service will be held in historic Linwood Cemetery April 16.
Hosted by the Historic Linwood Foundation, it will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the Lummus Chapel.
It will be a nondenominational Protestant service led by retired Methodist minister Reverend Dick Reese who currently serves as Minister of Pastoral Care at St. Luke Methodist Church.
This event is open to the public. Parking will be on the grass in front of the chapel and those attending should enter the cemetery via the Linwood Boulevard gate closest to 10th Avenue.
The chapel is a quaint wooden sanctuary erected in Juniper, Georgia, around 1890 by F.H. Lummus' Sons & Co., a manufacturer of cotton gins.
In 2005 the chapel was donated to the Historic Linwood Foundation and relocated to Columbus from Juniper in April of 2007.
In addition to restoring the sanctuary, restrooms and a kitchen were added to the facility.
In its new life at Linwood Cemetery, the chapel, which measures 24 by 48 feet, is available for rental serving as a venue for weddings, funerals, association meetings, and family reunions.
Included in Lummus' gift of the small church was the pulpit, the pews, a table for church records, all of which were hewn from heart pine, the original floors, lovely stain glass windows, and a century old Edmond Cole upright grand piano.
For information, call 706-321-8285.
