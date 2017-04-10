Local

April 10, 2017 1:34 PM

Expect night lane closings on stretch of Veterans Parkway this week

By Mike Owen

Contractors working on the northern end of Veterans Parkway will begin night-time lane closures Monday night through Saturday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Contractors will temporarily close some lanes of the road between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the stretch from Tower Road to Old Moon Road for the installation of a storm drain pipe.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully in that area and to be alert to changing traffic conditions in all work zzones.

