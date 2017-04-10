Expect delays this week along Talbotton-Warm Springs corridor

Drivers using the Warm Springs-Talbotton Road corridor, which is currently being widened, can expect some delays this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a release.
Most of the work will be done during regular construction hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the DOT said.
The projects include installing a combination sewer in the westbound shoulder between Piermont and 12th Street, and new roadway construction between 28th Street and Slade Drive. This work will be on the shoulder of the current roadway. Drivers should expect to see trucks entering and leaving the roadway at these locations.
There will also be some night work involved, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. Workers will be installing a water main across Hilton Avenue at the intersection of Hilton and Warm Springs Road.
Delays are expected. Drivers are urged to slow down and proceed cautiously through this work zone.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
