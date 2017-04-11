City temporarily waiving fee for hauling away downed trees

In the wake of last week’s violent weather that brought down scores of trees in Columbus, the city is waiving its usual “tree for fee” charges for hauling away downed trees on private property.
Normally, property owners are responsible for disposing of downed trees on their property. But the city will haul away such tree debris for a fee of $50 per truck load and $24 per ton of debris. But until May 4 (one month from the bad storm last week) the city will waive the fee.
In order for the city to be able to pick up the debris, the trees must be cut into lengths no longer than four feet, trunks or limbs can’t be more than six inches in diameter and all debris must be placed at curbside for collection.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
