Columbus man uses a trip to The Masters to pop the question to girlfriend

Sergio Garcia and the Augusta National patrons were not the only ones who didn’t see the big moment coming last weekend.
Hannah Wertz, a Columbus elementary school teacher, was blindsided, too. Only she didn’t walk out of Butler Cabin with a green jacket. She left with an engagement ring.
Hannah and her boyfiend, Ben Warden, secured tickets to Saturday’s third round of The Masters. The passes came from one of Hannah’s colleagues, Dee Fox, a fellow teacher at Allen Elementary School.
Hannah and Ben, who works at TSYS, have been dating for more than two years and knew their future would be with each other. When Hannah scored the coveted passes, Ben, the golfer of the two, decided it was time to go big or go home.
Using some connections at Augusta National, he arranged access to the famed Butler Cabin, the iconic spot where new The Masters champion and the low amateur are interviewed by CBS commentator Jim Nance following the final round.
“I told Hannah that I was able to work a special tour of Augusta National, so we had to get there a little early,” Warden said.
The two went inside the gate and were taken to Butler Cabin.
Hannah still had no clue what was about to happen.
“I thought it was pretty cool what we got to do,” she said.
Once inside Butler Cabin, the two set in chairs just like the champion, right under the portrait of Augusta National founder Bobby Jones.
“I thought we were just posing for a picture,” Hannah said. “Right in the middle of taking the picture he stood up.”
Ben then got on bended knee.
“He was shaking,” Hannah said.
He asked he question, and she said, “Yes.”
“I really don’t think she realized what was going on until about an hour later,” Ben said. “She was shocked.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
