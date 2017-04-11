PAWS Humane holding Easter adoption special

In honor of Easter, PAWS Humane is holding an “Adoption Eggstravaganza” Friday and Saturday with special pricing on its pets.
Families will be able to pick an Easter egg, which will contain either $5, $15 or $25 prices for adopting dogs, cats, puppies or kittens. The usual adult (six months and older) adoption fees are $25 for cats and $75 for dogs. Puppies are $125 and kittens $75.
PAWS’ hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. PAWS will be closed on Easter Sunday.
PAWS Humane is at 4900 Milgen Road, near Cooper Creek Park. For more information, please visit pawshumane.org or call 706-565-0035.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments