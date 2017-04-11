Aussie Kingdom brings a little "down under" to the Civic Center
Carolyn Lantz, founder and president of Aussie Kingdom, has the only traveling Australian animal show in the United States. It's an educational show where spectators can learn interesting facts about different Australian animals during Lantz' daily shows. After each show, the animals are on display for entire day. Aussie Kingdom is now at the Spring Fling Carnival at South Commons.
Mike Haskey
