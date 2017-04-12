Developer hopes to convert Claflin School into 44 affordable housing units

A community effort to renovate the dilapidated Claflin School on 5th Avenue is gaining momentum with the help of an affordable housing developer.

Scott Henry, acquisitions director for Oracle Consulting, showed up at Columbus Council on Tuesday with plans for the building, which will be developed in partnership with Friends of Historic Claflin, he said. Henry made his comments following an update by Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson and an introduction by FHC president, the Rev. Richard Jessie.

Johnson described Oracle as “very experienced with historic adaptive reuse real estate developments” in a PowerPoint presentation. She said the company and FHC had entered into an agreement in February outlining the responsibility of each entity as it relates to development of the property.

During his presentation, Henry said the company plans to develop 44 apartment units utilizing historic and low-income housing tax credits. He said the $12 million project would incorporate FHC’s vision to use part of the building for educational purposes and showcase the property’s history as the first school for black children in Columbus. The company also would adhere to guidelines set by the National Parks Service to preserve the historic features, Henry said.

He said the project would include space for FHC inside the building, classrooms in the basement and the construction of a series of row houses on the back of the property for educational purposes.

Henry asked for for the city’s assistance in:

Rezoning the property to allow the population density for 44 units

Lifting the federal deed restrictions that limits use of the property to educational endeavors

Increasing the lease term of the property to 45 years to make the project more competitive for tax credit financing

FHC is currently in a lease agreement with the city to lease the building for $1 per year over a 10-year period. Each term thereafter, the group will be able to lease the property at $1 per year for five years.

City officials said they would consider Henry’s three requests, as well as review the lease agreement with the city and FHC, and respond before the May deadline for the tax credit application.

The original Claflin school building was built by the Freedmen’s Bureau after the Civil War, but was destroyed by fire. The current building, built in 1958, can be used solely for educational purposes, according the federal deed restriction. The city planned to deed the property back to the federal government, but halted those plans after FHC presented a plan to save the building.

In addition to being listed on the Georgia Register of Historic Places, and among the state’s 10 Places in Peril, the building also was placed on the National Historic Register last month, according to a letter from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division.