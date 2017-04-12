Club Majestic demolition set for April 17; councilor says good riddance

Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, will soon be no more.

The city is scheduled to demolish the building at 2200 Cusseta Road on April 17 at 2 p.m.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, thanked Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley and city staff for their work on the project. She said eliminating the negative influence from the Winterfield community is a reason to celebrate.

“This is really important because it’s community and government coming together to protect a neighborhood,” she said. “... This should be a warning to people breaking the laws and hurting other people’s families and family members that we’re serious. If we can get you, we’re going to get you. And I think that it’s very important that we celebrate this building coming down on April the 17.”

Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.

Foster, 24, was the first homicide of 2013 after he was shot in the chest on New Year’s Day at Club Majestic. He was scheduled to graduate from CSU that spring, and officials presented his degree posthumously at his funeral.

In 2014, Dequandrea Artavas Truitt and Shaquille Porter were convicted on two counts each of murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possessing of a firearm during a felony. They were both sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 25 years.

In January, the city spent about $365,800 to purchase a five-parcel site that includes the property, with the intention of attracting developers as part of a Winterfield improvement plan.

Woodson also invited the community to a Winterfield Cleanup Day scheduled for April 22, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will also be a fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Martin Luther King Elementary School.