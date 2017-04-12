Water Works wrapping up South Lumpkin project as Westville gears up for move

The Columbus Water Works’ project to replace 3,000 feet of 30-inch pipe along South Lumpkin Road has moved into its second phase and should be completed by May 29, Water Works Senior Vice President Vic Burchfield said Wednesday.

The project shut down a stretch of South Lumpkin around the roundabout at the sewage treatment plant road on March 27. That stretch has been partially reopened, Burchfield said, but with only one lane available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the road is completely closed.

“Now we have moved farther south, toward the area around the Hampton Inn, on down to the area in front of the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center, and on down to Custer Road,” Burchfield said.

Burchfield said the project is expected to be completed on May 29, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Meanwhile, Historic Westville is moving its 1800s-era buildings from their old site in Lumpkin, Ga., to the new site on South Lumpkin just south of Oxbow Meadows. Westville announced this week that they intend to move their first building, the two-story Wells House, on May 1, about four weeks before the Water Works project is scheduled to wrap up.

Darby Britto, Westville’s marketing director, said they are aware of the Water Works’ project, of course, and have been in contact with them regarding the scheduled move.

“They could have weather delays, or we could have some delay. Any number of things could happen,” Britto said. “But our last assurance from them was that we will be able to get the building to the site. We are ready to go.”