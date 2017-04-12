City officials ramp up parking citations in downtown Columbus, so beware

If you’re a downtown patron looking to have a good time after hours, beware of Metro Enforcement issuing parking citations.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley gave the warning at a Columbus Council meeting during an appearance by Richard Bishop on behalf of Whitewater Management.
Several councilors commended Bishop, former president of Uptown Columbus, for the vibrancy in the downtown area.
Hugley said he’s also been pleased with all the development. But too many people have been parking along the curbs, he said, and that’s causing some problems.
He said Metro Enforcement officers worked a Saturday for the first time last weekend, and they will be out in full force after hours on week nights as well. He said parking along the curb can create a fire hazard and is a matter of public safety.
“... The parking garage has 675 spaces and it’s free,” Hugley said. “I love Uptown, the entertainment, and all that’s going on, but we just have to encourage people to go to the parking lot.”
