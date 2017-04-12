Female NFL coach to speak at Girls Inc. luncheon

Jen Welter, the first female coach in the National Football League, will speak at the Girls Inc. Strong Smart Bold Luncheon on May 16.
At the event, Teresa White, the president of Aflac, U.S., will be honored.
Welter made history coaching the Arizona Cardinals’ inside linebackers for their 2015 training camp. According to a news release, drawing from her gridiron experience, Welter will share her powerful message on the importance of authentic leadership, the power of diverse teams and achieving what others say is impossible.
Presented by Aflac, the luncheon celebrates Girls Inc. of Columbus and its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.
White is the first woman and African American to hold this position at Aflac.
White has used her influence and called upon other successful female professionals to join her in mentoring high school girls at Girls Inc. of Columbus, empowering the girls to turn obstacles into opportunities.
The luncheon is Tuesday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Ministry Center at St. Luke, 301 11th Street in Columbus.
Tickets for the charity fundraiser are $35 and tables are $500. Sponsorships also are available.
For information or to purchase tickets or tables, contact Ashley Ingram 706-683- 0809.
Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com (keyword: Girls Inc.)
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments