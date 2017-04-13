Local

April 13, 2017 7:27 AM

Deadline nears to get National Infantry Museum honorary pavers

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

There are only two days left to order pavers to honor a hero in your life at the National Infantry Museum’s Memorial Day dedication.

April 15 is the last day to order the pavers in a loved one’s name to be placed in the Heritage Walk at the museum during its annual Memorial Day celebration on May 29.

The pavers cost $250, which is tax deductible as a donation to the National Infantry Museum Foundation. Included with the paver is a smaller 2-by-4-inch replica.

You can see examples of the pavers here.

Call 706-221-4429 for more details.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

