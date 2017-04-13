Collapsed Riverwalk section may remain closed until next year

The section of the Chattahoochee Riverwalk that collapsed after last December’s heavy rain may remain closed until some time next year, a Columbus Water Works executive said Wednesday.

Vic Burchfield, a senior vice president for the Water Works, said they are in the process of creating requests for proposals to gather bids to repair the section that collapsed into the river about 150 yards upstream from Bulldog Bait and Tackle.

The RFPs will be sent out April 28, with bids due back to the Water Works by May 25. Then the Water Works will evaluate the bids and if any of them are acceptable, a company will be chosen to reconstruct the riverbank, Burchfield said. .

“If any one of those bids are acceptable, we’re looking at anywhere from a mid summer to late fall construction timeline,” Burchfield said. “We’ll know a more concrete, definitive timeline after we accept a proposal.”

It is possible that none of the proposals will meet the specifics the Water Works has determined are necessary, which would mean starting the RFP process over from the beginning, Burchfield said.

“Those have to be acceptable,” Burchfield said. “We may get those in and they may not be in what we think is the right price range, or the type of techniques they are using do not meet the requirements of the proposal.”

There is no way to estimate the ultimate cost of the repairs until bids are in and one is awarded, Burchfield said.

Once a contractor is chosen, reconstruction can begin, which Burchfield said would likely take four or five months.

But work on the riverbank can only be done when the river is at normal height or lower. If the river is up, the work will halt until it recedes, Burchfield said.

“That’s kind of an unknown element that could delay the construction,” Burchfield said. “But if river levels are right, and we can get the right acceptable proposals in, then we should be able to see some construction in mid summer to late fall.”

The Water Works has established a functional detour using a short stretch of Lumpkin Boulevard which runs behind the Civic Center and Memorial Stadium.

“We want to remind people to be safe as they go through the park and use the park. We want to encourage people to continue to use that area,” Burchfield said. “We’ve got that bypass all paved now, so it’s more user friendly.”