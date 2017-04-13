Local

April 13, 2017

Henry Aaron to throw out first pitch at new Suntrust Park

By Larry Gierer

Hall of Fame outfielder Henry Aaron will throw out the first pitch at the new Suntrust Park Friday night before the Atlanta Braves plays the San Diego Padres.

All tickets have been sold to the game which begins at 7:35 p.m.

Former Atlanta Braves Bobby Cox, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy, Phil Niekro and John Smoltz will take part in a pregame ceremony.

Pop singer Phillip Phillips will perform the national anthem on opening day.

There will be fireworks following the game and every Friday this season.

