April 13, 2017 12:08 PM

‘The Fate of the Furious’ brought $65 million to Georgia economy

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

According to Universal Pictures, its production of “The Fate of the Furious” contributed more than $65 million to the Georgia economy.

The film, which opens Friday, stars Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron.

A news release from the Motion Picture Association of America, says the production of the film lasted 200 days in Georgia.

More than $17.6 million was spent on local rentals and purchases for set decoration, production and other supplies.

More than $4.3 million was spent on hardware and lumber supplies.

More than $3.2 million was spent on lodging.

More than $2 million was spent on catering, bakery goods and other food items.

More than $2.7 million was spent on transportation including truck and car rentals.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

