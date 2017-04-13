South Commons revitalization; oh, the possibilities

It’s been more than 20 years since South Commons hosted the 1996 Olympic women's softball games.
The recreational area - home to the Columbus Civic Center, Memorial Stadium, Golden Park and softball facilities - can either stay stuck in the past or adapt to the needs of the 21st century.
A local group has already envisioned what South Commons can become, and they presented some of their ideas to Columbus Council this week.
Neil Clark, a local architect with Hecht Burdeshaw Architects, shared the information, along with Virginia Causey, a local historian. They described a South Commons that would be more than an event destination. It would connect to the Historic District and the Uptown area and include a linear park along the riverfront.
“In today’s world more and more people are living closer to South Commons,” Clark said. “Uptown residential is up. The Columbus Commons that’s being developed along Veterans Parkway is going to bring hundreds of units down there. And they’ll have a commercial development available right there on the corner of Veterans Parkway and Victory Drive that will bring new possibilities for what South Commons will become.”
The development that Clark referred to is, of course, the new public housing development being built by the Columbus Housing Authority. The southern portion of that property is now available for commercial development and awaiting interested developers.
Clark said other possibilities for South Commons could include a community garden, Civic Center Plaza and walking trails throughout.
In January, Friends of South Commons was named a finalist in the third annual Knight Cities Challenge, sponsored by the Knight Foundation. The idea for the area, submitted by Causey, called for redevelopment to include a playground, multi-use lawn, benches, trees, as well as walking and bike paths.
The Columbus Council has since approved the group’s plans for a playground, two dog parks, and a multipurpose green lawn for more civic engagement.
At Tuesday’s Council meeting, Causey said the Knight Cities Challenge requires the group to change the city for the better within 18 months.
Last year, Causey also led an effort to save Golden Park, which the city had planned to declare as surplus property.
On Tuesday, Clark described Golden Park as an underutilized asset. “We hope a baseball team could come there one day,” he said. “But we all live in the real world and in today’s world to get a minor league team there, you’re going to need tens of millions of dollars because those teams today don’t just need a baseball park, they want an entertainment center to get the fans to come there. That’s very expensive.”
So Friends of South Commons have come up with a few other suggestions:
- Remove the railroad tracks that cut through the area and make a walkway connecting Golden Park to Front Avenue.
- Retrofit the park to serve as amphitheater for outdoor concerts attracting a young audience.
- Create mountain biking opportunities from Golden Park all the way around to Rotary Park.
With so many possibilities, it will be interested to see what happens next. We’ll keep you posted.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments