Rescue personnel hold training drills on the river

Columbus Fire and EMS held swift water rescue exercises Thursday morning and early afternoon in the Chattahoochee River downtown.

Joining the fire and EMS personnel were responders from Columbus State University, Whitewater Express and the 4th Ranger Training Battalion medevac unit from Fort Benning.

Most of the rescue drills involved people supposedly injured and/or stranded on the rocks in the river by emergency personnel in boats.

But the military unit staged a Blackhawk helicopter rescue from the rock island between the two final rapids on the whitewater course.

The people stranded on the island set off a smoke grenade to mark their location. The helicopter made one pass from south to north before banking to the east and circling back around. The helicopter then approached the island from the south.

Once it was in position over the island, a soldier was lowered along with a basket to the rock island, where he and others loaded an “injured” person into the basket, then escorted it back up into the hovering Blackhawk, which flew off to the northeast.

A crowd of maybe 50 people watched the rescue from the whitewater observation island, most with smartphones raised, capturing the moment.