Glenwood names baseball field for Tim Fanning

Baseball coach Tim Fanning kept saying he did not deserve the honor given him Thursday, but he will never find anyone at Glenwood School to agree with him.

Between games of a doubleheader, the baseball field at Glenwood was named for Fanning, who has won more than 400 games and seven state championships since taking over the program in 1999.

It is now Tim Fanning Field at Bill Bowers Park.

“This is just a total surprise. I really have no words. I am just so honored,” he said.

Surrounded by past team members and current players, Fanning received resolutions from Phenix City, Smiths Station and the Alabama House of Representatives.

It was noted that Fanning runs the More Than A Game Foundation that involves baseball in missionary work around the world.

He is also the author of an inspirational book, “Serve to Lead.”

“This school has changed and blessed my life,” he said of Glenwood.

He told his players, past and present, that he loved them.

“I just know that putting others ahead of yourself will always benefit you,” he said.