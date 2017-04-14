Holy Week: Crucifixion portrayal catches motorists' attention

Evangel Temple,at 5350 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, portrays each year the final moments and crucifixion of Jesus. The event is staged on the Church's front lawn, which fronts Veterans Parkway. The first Crucifixion Portrayal was Thursday afternoon. They are also doing another today from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Watch as Blackhawk crew practices rescue from Chattahoochee River

Local

Watch as Blackhawk crew practices rescue from Chattahoochee River

Columbus Fire and EMS held swift water rescue exercises Thursday morning and early afternoon in the Chattahoochee River downtown. Most of the rescue drills involved people supposedly injured and/or stranded on the rocks. The military unit staged a Blackhawk helicopter rescue drill.

Editor's Choice Videos