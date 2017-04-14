Holy Week: Crucifixion portrayal catches motorists' attention

Evangel Temple,at 5350 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, portrays each year the final moments and crucifixion of Jesus. The event is staged on the Church's front lawn, which fronts Veterans Parkway. The first Crucifixion Portrayal was Thursday afternoon. They are also doing another today from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Family members and loved ones of Jason Boykin remember his kindness, smile and friendly spirit. Boykin,33, was found shot to death in his apartment. No one has been arrested yet in connection with Boykin's death.
Columbus Fire and EMS held swift water rescue exercises Thursday morning and early afternoon in the Chattahoochee River downtown. Most of the rescue drills involved people supposedly injured and/or stranded on the rocks. The military unit staged a Blackhawk helicopter rescue drill.