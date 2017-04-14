Holy Week: Crucifixion portrayal catches motorists' attention

Evangel Temple,at 5350 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, portrays each year the final moments and crucifixion of Jesus. The event is staged on the Church's front lawn, which fronts Veterans Parkway. The first Crucifixion Portrayal was Thursday afternoon. They are also doing another today from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.