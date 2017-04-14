Spotted Thursday night at the Columbus Cottonmouths vs. Macon Mayhem playoff game

Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the third game of SPHL playoffs at the Columbus Civic Center between the Columbus Cottonmouths and the Macon Mayhem Thursday, April 13, 2017
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D