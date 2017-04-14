Local

Looking for Easter weekend dining out deals?

By Mike Owen

With Easter coming up this Sunday, many restaurants are offering specials for families dining out.

Kerry Sherin, a shopping and savings expert at Offers.com, compiled a list of national chain restaurants that will be offering up specials throughout the weekend. Before you go, we’d suggest you call or check a specific restaurant’s website to see if they’re participating in these deals.

▪  Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

▪  Bonefish Grill – From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can attend Easter brunch with favorites like crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger.

▪  Carrabba’s – Has a special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.

▪  Cheddar’s Casual Cafe – This season, snatch up two specials: Free appetizer with adult entree purchase. Free dessert with adult entree purchase.

▪  Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

▪  Logan’s Roadhouse – Has a special Easter menu that includes Surf & Turf and other favorites. You can also get a One dozen fresh or ready-bake Yeast Rolls to-go for $3.79

▪  Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.

▪  Shoney’s – Try the all-day Easter brunch bar, which includes traditional favorites like sliced turkey, ham, peach cobbler, and cornbread stuffing, plus new items like coconut shrimp, edamame succotash, and miniature strawberry yogurt parfaits. A salad, soup, and fruit bar will also be available.

