Robber hits Phenix Girard branch in Phenix City

Phenix Girard Bank’s 13th Street branch in Phenix City was robbed Friday morning at about 10:15, Phenix City Police reported.
Witnesses in the bank reported that a white male came in and demanded cash from a teller. He fled on foot and is believed to have escaped in a small black or blue four-door car heading east on 13th Street. No further vehicle description was given.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect did not produce a weapon, but gave a threatening note to the bank teller.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect seen in the accompanying photos should call the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 334-448-2836.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments