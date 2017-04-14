This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | April 8 -- April 14

1. Ex-workers plead to $900,000 fraud scheme at Columbus Regional Health

Two former Columbus Regional Health workers responsible for financial oversight colluded in using bank credit cards issued by the hospital for their personal use, together embezzling more than $900,000. They pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and tax evasion Monday in U.S. District Court. Barbara McFerrin, 55, was Columbus Regional’s director of corporate finance from 2001 until May 2015, having first been hired in July 1991. Her accomplice in the scheme, Carol Jane Adcock, 57, was the accounts payable manager from June 2003 until November 2014, having been hired in June 1995.

2. He paid $50,000 for Jordan High’s Mustang. But what he did next will surprise you.

The members of Team Red Jacket, the 10 students and three adults representing Jordan Vocational High School, continued the automotive program’s soaring success last week, when the 1996 Ford Mustang they restored and customized was sold for $50,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in West Palm Beach, Fla. Even better, the buyer donated the Mustang back to Jordan, so the program can benefit from this real-life lesson even more by having the car auctioned again.

3. hhgregg closing Columbus store, liquidation starts immediately

Electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg is closing its Columbus store, it announced Friday, as part of a total liquidation of the entire 220-store chain. The liquidation of goods and property began Saturday, April 8, the company said. hhgregg has operated at Columbus Park Crossing since 2004, opening in early November that year just a few weeks before the launch of the holiday shopping season.

4. Children heartbroken after dad was found dead in Columbus apartment

A day after a Columbus father was killed in his Adair Avenue apartment, his loved ones are struggling to understand why someone would want to harm a man known for his kindness and generosity. “What he could do for you, he would…,” said Gladys Boykin, Jason Boykin’s mother. “I’m just kind of numb, because you never expect to bury your children.” No one has been named as a suspect in Jason’s death. With no motive identified, his family is left with a lot of unanswered questions.

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin Family members and loved ones of Jason Boykin remember his kindness, smile and friendly spirit. Boykin,33, was found shot to death in his apartment. No one has been arrested yet in connection with Boykin's death.

5. Why is Jordan High considered a ‘do not go there’ school?

Sheryl Green’s column this week tells the story of how she came to be a teacher at Jordan High School. When she began searching for teacher jobs, many told her to put Jordan on the “whatever-you-do-don’t-go-there” list. But she signed on anywhere and credits much of her success as a teacher to the time she spent there with students, faculty and atmosphere.