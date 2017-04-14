Wilson Homes resident grew up eating at Kids Cafe, now he’s an inspiration

While growing up in the Wilson Homes public housing complex, Joseph Baker spent most afternoons at the Kids Cafe.
“We would get out of school and go there for a hot meal before we went home,” said the 24-year-old man reflecting on his days in the Feeding the Valley Food Bank program. “It basically took me from a boy to a man; the ladies they became my family – my mothers.”
Now Baker is giving back to the community as a volunteer at the Kids Cafe, as well as at Circles Columbus, another organization that has contributed to his development. He continues to donate his time while pursuing an associate’s degree in network engineering at Virginia College and working in maintenance at St. Luke United Methodist Church. As a long-time resident of Wilson Homes, he has become an inspiration to many of the children and adults who live there, said people who know him.
“Joseph embodies the very reason the Feeding the Valley Food Bank Kids Café Program exists,” said Carleen Frokjer, the organization’s fund development administrator. “... He has set his goals and he’s on a journey to achieve them. His character and servant heart glow by volunteering at our Kids site, serving children participating in this program today.”
But the journey has also included many obstacles, which Baker says has only made him stronger and more determined to succeed. His first encounter with tragedy occurred at age 13 when he almost lost his life.
Baker said he and a friend were shooting at power lines at the housing complex. The gun jammed and his friend pulled the trigger. They thought the gun wouldn’t fire. But it did, striking Baker dead in the eye, and he lost his sight.
“All I remember is coming home, bleeding from my eye, and making it to my mother’s house,” he said. “The last thing I remember is lying on my mother’s couch, and the next thing I knew I woke up in the hospital.”
But Baker, who grew up in single-parent home with eight siblings, said his mother always stressed education and he didn’t let the injury deter him. He went from Fox Elementary to Double Churches Middle School, and then from the Academic Success Center to Jordan Vocational High School.
After receiving a high school diploma in 2014, he went to Virginia College and earned a certificate in computer networking, before moving on to his associate’s degree.
About four months ago, Baker encountered another tragedy when his family’s apartment went up in flames. He said they lost everything they owned and had to move to another apartment. Shortly after that, they found out that his mother had cancer. She kdied in February.
“God is testing me like a tree,” he said. “He’s blowing me here, blowing me there, and yet I stand.”
Peggy Mitchell, a supervisor at the Kids Cafe at Wilson Homes, said it’s been a pleasure watching Baker grow into a man. She remembers when he was just a boy coming to the cafe for a hot meal. He was always one to help and serve others.
“You couldn’t ask for anyone better than Joseph,” she said. “We never had any trouble with him or anything; always has a smile on his face, you always see them dimples.”
Baker said it’s people like Mitchell who have inspired him along the way. He’s also grateful for his friends at Circles Columbus and St. Luke’s Church who continue to support him. And he finds comfort in his faith.
“I used to say I hated my life, but now I say I love my life,” he said, “because with every obstacle I faced in my life, I had to put God first. “
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments