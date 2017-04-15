Given 4 months to live, she started a ministry to the less fortunate

Carna Proctor remembers the day more than 15 years ago when she discovered lumps under her left arm, setting off a frenzy of doctor visits, testing and anxiety.

She had cancer. One doctor told her she had four months to live.

That’s when Proctor decided to start helping others.

After her diagnosis, she opened a book called “Ministry of Healing,” written by Ellen G. White, a co-founder of the Seventh-day Adventist denomination.

“I wanted to do anything that would help me feel better,” said Proctor, who moved to Columbus from Canada in 1997.

She came to a chapter on mind cure. “In that chapter, Mrs. White says if you dwell on your own problems, then you’re just going to be sick,” said Proctor, who also underwent radiation treatment. “But if you take your mind off of yourself and go and help others, you will be well. And so that’s what I did.”

Proctor and her husband, Garry, decided to start a homeless ministry serving those living under bridges, in the woods and along the RiverWalk with food, furnishings and friendship.

They first contacted city officials who referred them to the Valley Rescue Mission. There they met two men, the late Ron Alberico and Dwayne Spivey, who were already active in the mission’s River Ministry.

“Every Sunday we would go to the Valley Rescue Mission, pack up our van with food, and go out with these two men,” Proctor recalled. “Back then we went everywhere. We went over to the south side and Phenix City. We went up and down the streets of Columbus.

“And it was quite an experience, because I think they deliberately tried to scare us to see if we were genuine,” she said. “They would take us in the worst places you could ever imagine, but we stuck with them and we were with them for many, many years.”

Now, 15 years later, with their ministry still going strong, Proctor’s cancer has returned, spreading from her breast to her bones and skull. Yet, during this Easter season, the 77-year-old woman said she’s grateful for the extra time God has given her to work with the less fortunate, many of whom now call her “Mom.” And she finds comfort in the resurrection story, which gives her hope for the future.

“I’ve had a great love for Jesus all my life and I have a very strong belief in the resurrection, because when I was 7 my dad died, and my mother told me that I would see him again when Jesus came,” she said. “So I’ve had this great hope in the resurrection for 70 years and it’s just been a blessing to me to have that because I look so forward to Jesus coming and being united with my loved ones.”

Mitzi Oxford, development director for the Valley Rescue Mission, said the couple has been a real asset to the community. She said Garry Proctor used to collect produce and other items that grocery stores were throwing away and bring them to the mission. The couple also has assisted the mission in delivering food and basic need items like blankets through its River Ministry. Seven years ago, they received a Valley Rescue Volunteer of the Year Award in appreciation of their service.

“Carna and her husband have been a tremendous blessing to Valley Rescue Mission and the hungry and homeless men, women, and children we serve,” Oxford said.

Liz Dillard, executive director of the Homeless Resource Network, said the couple has also volunteered with that organization. And she teared up when talking about how much they’ve meant to the community.

“They don’t just give people things, they have a relationship with people that are experiencing homelessness, and I think it has strengthened both the Proctors and the people that they serve,” Dillard said. “Really, that’s what being human is all about.”

She recalled a poem that Carna Proctor wrote several years ago titled “What If!” which begins:

“Under the bridge where the homeless stay/ Sitting alone at the close of the day./ Darkness hides their many tears,/ Loneliness is overcome by fears.

“What if you were there instead?/ With no pillow to lay your head./ Where would you be today,/ If misfortune had come your way?”

Carna Proctor is a native of southern Ontario, where she was raised on a farm until age 12. After her father died, her mother moved the family to Dresden, Ontario, which was the last stop on the Underground Railroad for slaves fleeing the South. Proctor said she learned to be compassionate toward others from her parents, who often took strangers into their home.

“Even if we didn’t have a lot, we shared,” she said. “So I grew up with the thought that whatever I had, I could share it. It was just a blessing passed on to me by my parents.”

Later, Proctor moved to Hamilton, Ontario, to teach at a church school. There she met Garry Proctor, an educator from British Columbia. The couple married in 1969, and today they have three children and two granddaughters.

The couple continues to feed the homeless twice a month, with the help of a few other members of the Columbus First Seventh-day Adventist Church. They also visit some of their homeless friends once a week to give them encouragement.

Proctor said she has good days and bad days because of her health problems, but through it all she finds strength in her faith.

“I have a bed to sleep in, a husband that looks after me, and children that just love me to pieces,” she said. “God is blessing me, and I’m good.”