Jousting, axe throwing, camel rides all part of Georgia Renaissance Festival

Are you in the mood to watch a little live jousting?
How about doing some axe throwing?
Do you have any interest in birds of prey, camel rides, hypnotism, sword balancing, glass blowing, jugglers, fire eaters and rope walkers?
If so, you will probably want to take a trip to the Georgia Renaissance Festival in Fairburn, Ga.
Saturday was the opening day for the family event that transports visitors to 16th Century England. It will be operating on Saturday and Sunday for the next seven weeks, the final day being June 4. It will also be open Memorial Day.
Admission at the gate is $22 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Parking is free. Discount tickets are available online. It is open 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
On the 32-acre site there are 10 stages full of entertainment with many circus style acts. Regular demonstrations include weaving, coin minting, spinning, sculpting and leather crafts.
There is plenty of music and many unique foods to try. Adult beverages, too. How can you turn down a steak-on-a-stake?
The festival is located just south of the Atlanta Airport and can be reached by taking the Peachtree City/Fairburn exit off I-85.
For more information, visit www.garenfest.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
