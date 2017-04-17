Holocaust survivor to speak at National Infantry Museum

Hershel Greenblat, a child survivor of the Holocaust, will be speaking Thursday in the National Infantry Museum.
The event, part of Fort Benning’s annual Days of Remembrance, will be held in the National Infantry Museum’s theater at 11 a.m.
Greenblat spent the first two years of his life hidden with his parents and other Jews in the extensive network of caves under the wheat fields of the Ukraine. They lived in constant fear of discovery, and had to forage for food from nearby farms.
After the war,the family lived in displaced persons camps, where Greenblat attended school and learned English.
There will be children’s artwork commemorating the Holocaust on display in thetheater lobby, and McBride Elementary School students will conduct a candle lighting.
On a previous vist to Columbus, Greenblat said, “I never had the pleasure of a grandmother, or the plesaure of a grandfather,” he said. “Six million human beings, Jews, were murdered for the simple reason that they were Jews.”
