April 17, 2017 6:28 PM

12th Infantry Regiment monument to be dedicated in May

By Larry Gierer

A dedication ceremony for a 12th Infantry Regiment monument will be held at 1 p.m. on May 31 at the National Infantry Museum’s Walk of Honor.

The 12th Infantry Regiment Chapter of the 4th Infantry Division Association is conducting the event.

According to a Fort Benning press release, SGM (Ret) Larry Walter, Honorary Sergeant Major of the 12th Infantry Regiment, will be the guest speaker.

Also attending will be representatives of the two active duty battalions, the 1st Battalion and 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, and veterans and family members of the regiment.

The monument celebrates the contributions of the infantrymen in military campaigns in the United States and abroad – the War of 1812, the Mexican Wars, the Civil War, the War with Spain, the Philippine Insurrection, World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Global War on Terrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The names of the seven Medal of Honor recipients of the 12 th Infantry Regiment are etched in granite.

