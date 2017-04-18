Library at Girls Inc. Dorothy Hyatt Center promotes reading in comfy setting

Eight-year-old Alanna Jackson read from a book Monday surrounded by bright colors and words of affirmation.

“Do what you LOVE what you do,” read one canvass on the wall. “Dream Imagine Believe,” read another.

i

When asked what she thought of the new library at the Girls Inc. Dorothy Hyatt Center, Alanna made a fitting analogy. “It feels like you’re at home,” she said sitting among friends on a checkered rug in the center of the reading room.

Leann Malone, executive director of Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, said the library at 4637 Kolb Ave. is the result of a collaborative effort between the organization, Leadership Columbus and the Junior League of Columbus.

“I’m a member of Leadership Columbus the class of 2017,” she said. “And what we learned through the program this year was about the need for increased focus on literacy for our children. … We learned that if children don’t learn to read at grade level by fourth grade they’re going to struggle for the rest of their lives.”

So the group chose to renovate the library as a class project, receiving a $1,000 grant from the Junior League of Columbus. The project included fresh paint, new rugs, comfy seating, lamps, pillows, pictures, book cases and the donation of 287 books. Books are still being moved from the old to the new library.

“Gone are the old gray bookshelves, gone are the gray walls and we’ve painted the room a warm yellow,” Malone said. “We bought all new bookshelves. We bought decorations and things for the library, all in an attempt to make it an inviting space where the girls just want to curl up and read a book.”

Malone said the goal is to make reading fun for the girls, not an assignment or something they have to do for a grade.

“For many of our girls, they are reading below grade level,” she said. “So the more exposure we can give them to reading on a daily basis just for pleasure, the more they will tend to reach for a book when they have a few minutes.”