Midtown grocery sells $1 million Fantasy 5 lottery ticket

For the second time in less than two months a Georgia Lottery ticket worth more than $1 million has been sold in Columbus.
This time, the lucky winner came in the Easter Sunday Fantasy 5 drawing. The lone winning ticket worth $1.016 million was sold at Youngs Grocery, 848 25th Street near Midtown Medical Center, a spokesperson for the lottery confirmed.
The winner numbers were: 07, 12, 26, 28 and 30. The person holding the ticket has not stepped forward to claim the prize.
June Hyun, owner of Youngs, said it is the largest ticket the store has sold. Youngs has been selling lottery tickets since the game’s inception more than 25 years ago.
“I can not tell you who it is because I do not know,” Hyun said Tuesday morning. “Anything I say would be just guessing.”
Kelven Jones of Smiths Station, Ala., stepped forward last month to claim the $1,163,886 prize for the Feb. 25 Fantasy 5 jackpot drawing.
Jones bought the ticket at the Circle K at the intersection of Second Avenue and Manchester Expressway, lottery officials confirmed.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments