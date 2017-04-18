Columbus public housing CEO says complexes safe despite recent shootings

Recent shootings at Elizabeth Canty Apartments and Wilson Homes have put the spotlight on public housing once again.
But Len Williams, director of the Columbus Housing Authority, said the crime rate at public housing complexes tend to be lower than the city as a whole, despite all the negative coverage.
“A lot of times it’s just the way it’s reported,” he said. “We find often that it could be across the street and we get tagged for it.”
The most recent shooting occurred Monday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments located at 1900 Cusseta Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department. Two men were shot and their conditions have yet to be released.
The shooting occurred less than three weeks after 25-year-old Maurice McGhee was shot and killed at Wilson Homes apartments. Adrian Karl Pollard, 28, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the March 25 incident.
On March 6, there also was a shooting at Wilson Homes that left one woman with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Williams said he doesn’t have facts concerning the Elizabeth Canty shooting and couldn’t really comment.
“I don’t know if any of them are our residents or not,” he said. “All I know is what I saw on the news last night. It appears they were just standing on the street near Canty, or in front of the unit, and somebody drove by Cusseta and started shooting.”
As for the Wilson Homes incident, Williams said neither Pollard or McGhee were residents of the public housing complex.
“They were people that had come in from outside; one was a boyfriend and one was an ex-boy friend,” he said. “There’s just nothing we can do about a domestic issue,” he said.
The incidents occur even as the housing authority is spending $37 million to give Wilson Homes and other public housing properties a facelift. In addition to the Wilson Homes, renovations are already underway at Elizabeth Canty, Nicholson Terrace, Farley Homes, E.J. Knights Apartments.
Williams said the Columbus Housing Authority is like any other landlord in the community when it comes to security measures.
“It’s not customary that you will provide any extra security other than the normal police security that any citizen is entitled to,” he said. “When we find an issue where we have residents that are involved, then we move to evict those residents. But we generally find most of our problems are from outsiders who come on to our properties.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
