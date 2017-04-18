Planet Pops plans new downtown Columbus storefront

If Randy Hitz gets his way, you will be able to buy a Planet Pops ice pop from a downtown Columbus storefront before the summer heats up.
Planet Pops sells its $3 flavored ice pops out of carts at many local events, but has not had a storefront since January 2016. It opened in August 2013 and operated on 12th Street before closing last year.
On Monday, Hitz presented a plan to the Uptown Facade Board to open a small walk-up business in the 1200 Broadway building that currently houses Big Dog Running Co. The Facade Board did not approve the plan, but formed a subcommittee to work with Hitz to find a solution.
“People still call me all the time and ask, ‘Hey, where is your cart today,’” Hitz said Tuesday on his way to the fifth event of the day. “We have some in the freezer at Fountain City Coffee, but we really need our own location. That is what we are trying to do here.”
The 1200 Broadway building is owned by Columbus businessman and developer John Teeples. He has plans to repurpose that four-story building and possibly add a fifth floor.
The proposal rejected by the Facade Board called for taking out one of the large windows facing 12th Street and creating an opening where he could do business. What Hitz is looking for is something he knows will be a temporary location.
“We would put some tables outside, but no one would come inside,” Hitz said.
He had hoped to begin construction this week and be open in the next couple of weeks, but said it will likely take a little longer.
“We are going to do what we need to do,” Hitz said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
