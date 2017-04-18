Local CEO named executive of year for southeast by Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Rodney Close, the chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley, has been named executive of the year for the southeast region by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Close said the award is a tribute to the many board members and staff members he has worked with who believe in the mission and said a lot of people have helped him grow in the profession.
Close, who came to Columbus from Atlanta in December 2012, called his work with the organization a “calling.”
“I am truly honored,” he said of receiving the award.
Close was nominated by a peer executive within the club professional association and was selected among all those submitted throughout our region.
Close had previously won the same honor at the state level.
The official statement said, “He took on the role of CEO within his organization and immediately began transforming the culture, and the impact that each of their clubs are having on lives of young people and teens they serve. He instituted measurement systems, so that the organization could evaluate how well their programs were making a difference to those they serve.”
His nominator said of Close, “He is one of the best people I know, and has the highest integrity. He is someone that so many professionals can call on to seek guidance and professional advice. His command and control of operations, processes and high quality standards enables him to run top notch clubs with the highest level of quality. He has been a professional in the movement for many years, and the number of professionals he has mentored has gone on to make significant contributions to other organizations within our Boys & Girls Clubs movement. “
The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley serves 1,046 youth ages 6-18 per day. Of those 91 percent are economically disadvantaged and 68 percent live in single parent households.
There are five clubs in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Clubs include a learning center, recreation room, technology center, arts room, gym and athletic fields.
