Local

April 19, 2017 8:38 AM

Man found dead outside Columbus church

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man has been found dead in a church parking lot at 2403 Cusseta Road in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message that he pronounced the man dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. and that it is a homicide.

Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Columbus Police Department said earlier that there was one confirmed death “of a suspicious nature and that it hadn’t been confirmed that the man had died by gunshot wound.

He said the investigation is in the early stages.

The name of the church is Believers in God A.O.H. Church. The initials A.O.H. stand for “Apostolic Overcoming Holy.”

The Ledger-Enquirer will continue to update this story.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex
Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 2:04

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park
Watch out for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend 1:12

Watch out for Phonics Monkeys and Space Godzillas on the river this weekend

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos