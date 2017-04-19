Man found dead outside Columbus church

A man has been found dead in a church parking lot at 2403 Cusseta Road in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.
Coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message that he pronounced the man dead on the scene around 7:30 a.m. and that it is a homicide.
Maj. Gil Slouchick of the Columbus Police Department said earlier that there was one confirmed death “of a suspicious nature and that it hadn’t been confirmed that the man had died by gunshot wound.
He said the investigation is in the early stages.
The name of the church is Believers in God A.O.H. Church. The initials A.O.H. stand for “Apostolic Overcoming Holy.”
