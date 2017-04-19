Four people shot in two days: Residents wonder if Winterfield area can be saved

Brenda Durham held her two-month-old granddaughter tightly Wednesday while standing just feet away from two recent shootings.
The first shooting occurred Tuesday when a man was shot in the face at the Andrews Court Apartments where Durham resides. On Wednesday morning, she learned that another man was killed in a church parking lot behind the apartment complex.
Later in the day, police identified the victim as 39- year-old Marion Davon Ralph, who suffered from a gunshot wound.
In addition to those two incidents, there also was a shooting at the nearby Elizabeth Canty Apartments earlier this week, leaving two men injured.
“It’s just terrible; something going on every day,” said 61-year-old Durham, who moved to Columbus from LaGrange three months ago. “... My lease will be up in December, and I’m thinking I’ve gotta to go. It’s just terrible; it’s just awful.”
Such were the sentiments two days after Columbus city officials tore down the notorious Club Majestic on Cusseta Road vowing to revitalize the Winterfield neighborhood. The city has a Winterfield community clean-up planned for Saturday. But the three shootings - all of which occurred just days after the demolition - are a painful reminder that reviving the crime-ridden neighborhood won’t be easy, some residents said.
The Rev. Willie Phillips, of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs, was among those who celebrated Monday when the demolition began. But on Wednesday he appeared somber while standing across the street from the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue between Dawson Street and Cusseta Road, the site of the latest shooting.
“We had a lot of hope after the ceremony that the city was going to come over here and start revitalizing the area and the community would get behind it and be happy to see that something really positive is going to happen in this community,” he said. “And then the shootings happened. It really makes you sad to see something like this when you see people want to come over here and want to make a difference, then you got those who don’t want to see a difference.
“This problem just didn’t start; it’s been happening a while,” he said standing on Dawson Street. “They ride up and down this street shooting. I hear shots all the time over in this area. It’s really disheartening and we cannot let the incident stop us. We have to continue to go on. There are still some good things that are going to happen in this community, and we just got to look ahead.”
Phillips said the city can’t solve the problem alone and it’s time for pastors and others in the area to step up and take back the neighborhood.
“This problem happened in the churchyard,” he said. “... And that should be a sign for all of these preachers. It’s time for us to get together and it’s time for us to reach out to these young people because we can see the problem that’s going on in our community.”
Taylor Moss, 22, said she moved to a house across from the Pentecostal church about five months ago and she is disturbed by all the crime. On Wednesday, she saw neighborhood children taking pictures of the latest shooting victim on their way to school. When churches in the neighborhood try to do things to uplift the neighborhood, you don’t see that level of interest.
Moss said Dawson Street has a lot of prostitution, and she can’t even walk down the street without men trying to pick her up. One morning at 4 a.m., she was asleep in bed when someone road by the house firing gunshots. The recent shootings have convinced her that she needs to leave the neighborhood.
“You call the police, but by the time they get here, they’re gone,” she said. “And the thing about it is, people sit around here like it’s normal. They hear it, and they just keep on going. But when I hear it, oh, I go in the house. Because a bullet has nobody’s name on it. It can go in the air. It can go the wrong way; ricochet off of something, hit somebody.”
Moss said she thinks the city’s plan to revitalize the neighborhood is encouraging, but she’s not sure it will make a difference.
“It might change a few, but I don’t think it’s going to change everybody,” she said of people in the neighborhood. “I guess they like the negativity.”
Lillie Childs, 80, sat in a wheelchair watching the crime scene from her front yard of 25 years. She said the neighborhood was nothing like it is now when she moved there and she has participated in the fight against drugs and gangs over the years. Now she hears shooting almost every night. And on Tuesday night, she heard seven shots coming from the Pentecostal church.
