Four people shot in two days: Residents wonder if Winterfield area can be saved

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings Pause 0:40 Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 1:14 Onlookers cheer as demoltion of former Club Majestic begins 0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 1:10 75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition 3:25 New zip line addition under construction 1:48 Team brings coveted Best Ranger award back to 75th Ranger Regiment 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift 2:25 CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Recent shootings on Cusseta Road have Winterfield residents frustrated days after city officials tore down the notorious Club Majestic in an effort to revitalize the neighborhood. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer