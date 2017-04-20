Local

April 20, 2017 3:05 PM

Columbus Public Library evacuated after freon pipe bursts; building reopens

By Mark Rice

The Columbus Public Library was evacuated for about two hours Thursday.

“We had a freon pipe burst, which necessitated the evacuation of the building to be on the safe side,” Chattahoochee Valley Libraries director Alan Harkness told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “That pipe was on the third floor and controls the unit that was in the children’s department.”

The library at 3000 Macon Road closed around noon, when the alarm system detected the loose freon, and reopened around 2 p.m., Harkness said, but the children’s department reopened around 4 p.m.

“We have our air handlers on full and feel comfortable with the public and staff returning to the use of the building,” Harkness said. “… The A/C is out in several parts of the building, and we believe that the whole building will be comfortable again in a few hours.

No injuries or other damage was reported, Harkness said, “and no complaints from the public or staff since reopening.”

