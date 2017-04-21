Columbus man, 44, dies after crash on Buena Vista Road

A 44-year-old Columbus man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Buena Vista Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Donnie Jermaine Sims, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma on the scene at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
The passenger was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Columbus police they were called to the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Patricia Drive around 10:46 p.m. Thursday to investigate the crash. Further details about the crash have yet to be released.
